The height above the ground of a stone thrown upwards is given by s(t), where t is measured in seconds. After 1 second, the height of the stone is 48 feet above the ground, and after 1.5 seconds, the height of the stone is 60 feet above the ground. Evaluate s(1) and s(1.5), and then find the average velocity of the stone over the time interval [1, 1.5].
Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.R.49
Chapter 2, Problem 2.R.49
Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ (5 + (cos4 x) / (x2 + x + 1))
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1
Identify the dominant term in the expression as \(x\) approaches infinity. The term \(5\) is constant, and the fraction \(\frac{\cos^4 x}{x^2 + x + 1}\) will determine the behavior of the limit.
Recognize that \(\cos^4 x\) is bounded between 0 and 1, since \(\cos x\) is bounded between -1 and 1.
Consider the denominator \(x^2 + x + 1\), which grows without bound as \(x\) approaches infinity.
Since the numerator \(\cos^4 x\) is bounded and the denominator \(x^2 + x + 1\) grows indefinitely, the fraction \(\frac{\cos^4 x}{x^2 + x + 1}\) approaches 0 as \(x\) approaches infinity.
Conclude that the limit is determined by the constant term, so \(\lim_{x \to \infty} \left(5 + \frac{\cos^4 x}{x^2 + x + 1}\right) = 5\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits at Infinity
Limits at infinity involve evaluating the behavior of a function as the input approaches infinity. In this context, we analyze how the function behaves when x becomes very large, which often simplifies the expression by focusing on the dominant terms.
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Behavior of Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions, such as cosine, oscillate between fixed values. In this limit problem, cos<sup>4</sup>(x) will always yield values between 0 and 1, which is crucial for determining the limit as x approaches infinity.
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Polynomial Growth
In calculus, polynomial growth refers to how polynomial functions behave as their variable approaches infinity. In this limit, the denominator x<sup>2</sup> + x + 1 grows significantly larger than the numerator, influencing the overall limit of the expression.
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