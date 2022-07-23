Textbook Question
Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ (5 + (cos4 x) / (x2 + x + 1))
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Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ (5 + (cos4 x) / (x2 + x + 1))
Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ (3 tan-1 x + 2)
Find the intervals on which the following functions are continuous. Specify right- or left-continuity at the finite endpoints.
Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ (2x − 3) / (4x + 10)
Use the graph of in the figure to determine the values of in the interval at which f fails to be continuous. Justify your answers using the continuity checklist.
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Let .
Determine values of the constants and , if possible, for which is continuous at .