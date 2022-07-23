Textbook Question
Determine the following limits.
lim x→0^− 2 / tan x
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Determine the following limits.
lim x→0^− 2 / tan x
Find all vertical asymptotes of the following functions. For each value of , determine , , and .
Determine the following limits.
lim x→3 1/ x − 3(1 /√x + 1 − 1/2)
Determine the end behavior of the following transcendental functions by analyzing appropriate limits. Then provide a simple sketch of the associated graph, showing asymptotes if they exist.
Evaluate and.
Explain the meaning of lim x→a f(x) =∞.