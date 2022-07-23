Textbook Question
Analyze the following limits. Then sketch a graph of y=tanx with the window [−π,π]×[−10,10]and use your graph to check your work.
lim x→π/2^+ tan x
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Analyze the following limits. Then sketch a graph of y=tanx with the window [−π,π]×[−10,10]and use your graph to check your work.
lim x→π/2^+ tan x
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→4 1/x−1/4 / x − 4
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→−1 (x^2−4+ 3√x^2−9)
Analyze the following limits. Then sketch a graph of y=tanx with the window [−π,π]×[−10,10]and use your graph to check your work.
lim x→π/2^+ tan x
Determine the following limits.
lim x→−∞ ex sin x
Analyze the following limits. Then sketch a graph of y=tanx with the window [−π,π]×[−10,10]and use your graph to check your work.
lim x→π/2^− tan x