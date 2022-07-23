Textbook Question
Analyze the following limits. Then sketch a graph of y=tanx with the window [−π,π]×[−10,10]and use your graph to check your work.
lim x→π/2^+ tan x
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Analyze the following limits. Then sketch a graph of y=tanx with the window [−π,π]×[−10,10]and use your graph to check your work.
lim x→π/2^+ tan x
Analyze the following limits and find the vertical asymptotes of f(x) = (x + 7) / (x4 − 49x2).
lim x→0 f(x)
Determine the following limits.
lim x→1^− x/ ln x
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→−1 (x^2−4+ 3√x^2−9)
Determine the following limits.
lim x→−∞ ex sin x
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim h→0 √16 + h − 4 / h