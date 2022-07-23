Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 49
Chapter 2, Problem 49

Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→4 1/x−1/4 / x − 4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the given limit is in the indeterminate form \( \frac{0}{0} \) as \( x \to 4 \).
Apply L'Hôpital's Rule, which states that if the limit \( \lim_{x \to c} \frac{f(x)}{g(x)} \) is in the form \( \frac{0}{0} \) or \( \frac{\infty}{\infty} \), then \( \lim_{x \to c} \frac{f(x)}{g(x)} = \lim_{x \to c} \frac{f'(x)}{g'(x)} \), provided the latter limit exists.
Differentiate the numerator \( f(x) = \frac{1}{x} - \frac{1}{4} \) to get \( f'(x) = -\frac{1}{x^2} \).
Differentiate the denominator \( g(x) = x - 4 \) to get \( g'(x) = 1 \).
Evaluate the new limit \( \lim_{x \to 4} \frac{-\frac{1}{x^2}}{1} \) by substituting \( x = 4 \) into the expression.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. In this question, we are tasked with finding the limit of a function as x approaches 4.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

Indeterminate Forms

Indeterminate forms occur in calculus when evaluating limits leads to expressions like 0/0 or ∞/∞, which do not provide clear information about the limit's value. In the given limit, substituting x = 4 results in the form 0/0, indicating that further analysis, such as algebraic manipulation or L'Hôpital's Rule, is necessary to resolve the limit.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:56
Slope-Intercept Form

L'Hôpital's Rule

L'Hôpital's Rule is a method used to evaluate limits that result in indeterminate forms. It states that if the limit of f(x)/g(x) results in 0/0 or ∞/∞, the limit can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator separately. This rule simplifies the process of finding limits and is particularly useful in cases like the one presented in the question.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:50
Power Rules
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Analyze the following limits. Then sketch a graph of y=tanx with the window [−π,π]×[−10,10]and use your graph to check your work.

lim x→π/2^+ tan x

361
views
Textbook Question

Analyze the following limits and find the vertical asymptotes of f(x) = (x + 7) / (x4 − 49x2).

lim x→0 f(x)

279
views
Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.

lim x→1^− x/ ln x

435
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each limit. 

lim x→−1 (x^2−4+ 3√x^2−9)

453
views
Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.

lim x→−∞ ex sin x

402
views
Textbook Question

Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.

lim h→0 √16 + h − 4 / h

391
views