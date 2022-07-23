Textbook Question
Consider the position function s(t)=−16t^2+100t. Complete the following table with the appropriate average velocities. Then make a conjecture about the value of the instantaneous velocity at t=3. <IMAGE>
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Consider the position function s(t)=−16t^2+100t. Complete the following table with the appropriate average velocities. Then make a conjecture about the value of the instantaneous velocity at t=3. <IMAGE>
Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ (5 + (cos4 x) / (x2 + x + 1))
Use the graph of in the figure to determine the values of in the interval at which f fails to be continuous. Justify your answers using the continuity checklist.
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Let .
Determine values of the constants and , if possible, for which is continuous at .
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
p(x)=3x^2−6x+7 / x^2+x+1
Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ (3x12 − 9x7)