Textbook Question
Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.
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Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.
Complete the following steps for each function.
c. State the interval(s) of continuity.
f(x)={2x if x<1
x^2+3x if x≥1; a=1
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
d. p(t)=number of points scored by a basketball player after t minutes of a basketball game
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
c. T(t)=temperature t minutes after midnight in Chicago on January 1
Determine the following limits.
Evaluate lim x→1 (x^3+3x^2−3x+1).