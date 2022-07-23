Textbook Question
Determine the following limits.
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Determine the following limits.
Complete the following steps for each function.
c. State the interval(s) of continuity.
f(x)={2x if x<1
x^2+3x if x≥1; a=1
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
c. T(t)=temperature t minutes after midnight in Chicago on January 1
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
b. n(t)=number of quarters needed to park legally in a metered parking space for t minutes
Evaluate lim x→1 (x^3+3x^2−3x+1).
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
a. a(t)=altitude of a skydiver t seconds after jumping from a plane