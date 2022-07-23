Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 1
Chapter 2, Problem 1

Explain the meaning of lim x→−∞ f(x)=10.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the notation: The expression \( \lim_{x \to -\infty} f(x) = 10 \) is read as 'the limit of \( f(x) \) as \( x \) approaches negative infinity is 10.'
Step 2: Conceptualize the behavior: This means that as \( x \) becomes very large in the negative direction (i.e., \( x \) goes to negative infinity), the values of the function \( f(x) \) get closer and closer to 10.
Step 3: Visualize the graph: Imagine the graph of \( f(x) \). As you move left along the x-axis towards negative infinity, the y-values (outputs of \( f(x) \)) approach the horizontal line \( y = 10 \).
Step 4: Consider the horizontal asymptote: The line \( y = 10 \) can be considered a horizontal asymptote of the function \( f(x) \) as \( x \to -\infty \). This means the graph of \( f(x) \) gets closer to this line but may not necessarily touch or cross it.
Step 5: Relate to real-world scenarios: In practical terms, this limit could represent a situation where a quantity stabilizes at a certain value (10 in this case) as time or another variable decreases without bound.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit at Infinity

The limit at infinity describes the behavior of a function as the input approaches infinity or negative infinity. Specifically, lim x→−∞ f(x)=10 indicates that as x decreases without bound, the values of f(x) approach 10. This concept is crucial for understanding how functions behave in extreme cases.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

Horizontal Asymptote

A horizontal asymptote is a horizontal line that a graph approaches as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. In this case, the line y=10 serves as a horizontal asymptote for the function f(x) as x approaches negative infinity, indicating that f(x) stabilizes around this value rather than diverging.
Recommended video:
5:46
Graphs of Exponential Functions

Function Behavior

Understanding function behavior involves analyzing how a function changes as its input varies. The statement lim x→−∞ f(x)=10 suggests that for very large negative values of x, the function f(x) behaves consistently, converging to the value 10, which is essential for predicting the function's long-term trends.
Recommended video:
5:46
Graphs of Exponential Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.


c. T(t)=temperature t minutes after midnight in Chicago on January 1

260
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.


b. n(t)=number of quarters needed to park legally in a metered parking space for t minutes

264
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.


a. a(t)=altitude of a skydiver t seconds after jumping from a plane

401
views