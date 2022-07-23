Explain the meaning of lim x→−∞ f(x)=10.

Textbook Question
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
c. T(t)=temperature t minutes after midnight in Chicago on January 1
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Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
c. T(t)=temperature t minutes after midnight in Chicago on January 1
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
b. n(t)=number of quarters needed to park legally in a metered parking space for t minutes
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
a. a(t)=altitude of a skydiver t seconds after jumping from a plane