Textbook Question
Complete the following steps for each function.
c. State the interval(s) of continuity.
f(x)={2x if x<1
x^2+3x if x≥1; a=1
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Complete the following steps for each function.
c. State the interval(s) of continuity.
f(x)={2x if x<1
x^2+3x if x≥1; a=1
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
d. p(t)=number of points scored by a basketball player after t minutes of a basketball game
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
c. T(t)=temperature t minutes after midnight in Chicago on January 1
Explain the meaning of lim x→−∞ f(x)=10.
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
a. a(t)=altitude of a skydiver t seconds after jumping from a plane