Textbook Question
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x) = (x4 − 1)/(x^2−1)
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Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x) = (x4 − 1)/(x^2−1)
Evaluate lim x→2^+ √x−2.
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x) = (3x4 + 3x3 − 36x2) / (x4 − 25x2 + 144)
Explain why lim x→3^+ √ x−3 / 2−x does not exist.
Let f(x) = {x^2+1 / if x<−1
√x+1 if x≥−1.
Compute the following limits or state that they do not exist.
limx→−1 f(x)
Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x = a, analyze lim x→a- f(x) and lim x→a+ f(x).
f(x) = (3x4 + 3x3 − 36x2) / (x4 − 25x2 + 144)