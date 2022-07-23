Textbook Question
Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x = a, analyze lim x→a- f(x) and lim x→a+ f(x).
f(x) = x2(4x2 − √(16x4 + 1))
259
views
Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x = a, analyze lim x→a- f(x) and lim x→a+ f(x).
f(x) = x2(4x2 − √(16x4 + 1))
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x) = (x4 − 1)/(x^2−1)
Evaluate lim x→2^+ √x−2.
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x) = (3x4 + 3x3 − 36x2) / (x4 − 25x2 + 144)
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x) = (√(16x4 + 64x2) + x2) / (2x2 − 4)
Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x = a, analyze lim x→a- f(x) and lim x→a+ f(x).
f(x) = (3x4 + 3x3 − 36x2) / (x4 − 25x2 + 144)