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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 63
Chapter 2, Problem 63

Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous; then analyze the given limits. 


f(x)=1+sin x / cos x; limx→π/2^− f(x); lim x→4π/3 f(x)

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The function given is \( f(x) = 1 + \frac{\sin x}{\cos x} \). This can be rewritten as \( f(x) = 1 + \tan x \) since \( \tan x = \frac{\sin x}{\cos x} \).
The function \( \tan x \) is continuous wherever \( \cos x \neq 0 \). The cosine function is zero at odd multiples of \( \frac{\pi}{2} \), i.e., \( x = \frac{\pi}{2} + k\pi \) where \( k \) is an integer.
Since \( f(x) = 1 + \tan x \), it is continuous on intervals where \( \tan x \) is continuous. Therefore, \( f(x) \) is continuous on intervals of the form \( (k\pi - \frac{\pi}{2}, k\pi + \frac{\pi}{2}) \) for integer \( k \).
As \( x \) approaches \( \pi/2 \) from the left, \( \tan x \to +\infty \) because \( \cos x \to 0^+ \). Therefore, \( f(x) = 1 + \tan x \to +\infty \).
At \( x = 4\pi/3 \), \( \cos(4\pi/3) \neq 0 \), so \( \tan(4\pi/3) \) is defined. Calculate \( \tan(4\pi/3) \) and substitute into \( f(x) = 1 + \tan x \) to find the limit.>

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Continuity of Functions

A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. For a function to be continuous over an interval, it must be continuous at every point within that interval. Understanding continuity is essential for analyzing the behavior of functions, especially when determining where they are defined and how they behave near critical points.
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Intro to Continuity

Limits

A limit describes the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. Limits are fundamental in calculus, particularly for understanding the behavior of functions at points where they may not be explicitly defined, such as points of discontinuity. Evaluating limits helps in analyzing the continuity and differentiability of functions, which is crucial for solving problems involving calculus.
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One-Sided Limits

Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions, such as sine and cosine, are periodic functions that relate angles to ratios of sides in right triangles. They play a significant role in calculus, especially in determining the behavior of functions involving angles. Understanding the properties of these functions, including their continuity and limits, is vital for analyzing expressions like f(x) = (1 + sin x) / cos x, particularly at points where the denominator may approach zero.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous; then analyze the given limits. 


f(x)=csc x;lim x→π/4f (x);lim x→2π^− f(x)

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Textbook Question

Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.

lim t→2+ |2t − 4|t^2 − 4

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Textbook Question

Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a- f(x) and lim x→a+ f(x).

f(x) = (x2 − 4x + 3) / (x − 1)

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each limit. 


lim x→0 e^4x−1 / e^x−1

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Textbook Question

Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.

f(x) = (x2 − 4x + 3) / (x − 1)

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each limit. 


lim x→e^2 ln^2x−5 ln x+6 lnx−2

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