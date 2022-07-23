Textbook Question
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous; then analyze the given limits.
f(x)=csc x;lim x→π/4f (x);lim x→2π^− f(x)
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Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous; then analyze the given limits.
f(x)=csc x;lim x→π/4f (x);lim x→2π^− f(x)
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim t→2+ |2t − 4|t^2 − 4
Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a- f(x) and lim x→a+ f(x).
f(x) = (x2 − 4x + 3) / (x − 1)
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→0 e^4x−1 / e^x−1
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x) = (x2 − 4x + 3) / (x − 1)
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→e^2 ln^2x−5 ln x+6 lnx−2