Suppose g(x) = {2x+1 if x≠0
5 if x=0.
Compute g(0) and lim x→0 g(x)
Suppose g(x) = {2x+1 if x≠0
5 if x=0.
Compute g(0) and lim x→0 g(x)
Suppose p and q are polynomials. If lim x→0 p(x) / q(x)=10 and q(0)=2, find p(0).
Use the graph of f in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
a. f(1)
Use the graph of f in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
The position of an object moving vertically along a line is given by the function . Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals.
, where is a real number
Determine the intervals of continuity for the parking cost function c introduced at the outset of this section (see figure). Consider 0≤t≤60. <FIGURE>