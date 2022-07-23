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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 92b
Chapter 2, Problem 92b

Suppose you park your car at a trailhead in a national park and begin a 2-hr hike to a lake at 7 A.M. on a Friday morning. On Sunday morning, you leave the lake at 7 A.M. and start the 2-hr hike back to your car. Assume the lake is 3 mi from your car. Let f(t) be your distance from the car t hours after 7 a.m. on Friday morning, and let g(t) be your distance from the car t hours after 7 a.m. on Sunday morning.


b. Let h(t)=f(t)−g(t). Find h(0) and h(2).

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1
Start by understanding the functions: f(t) represents your distance from the car on Friday, and g(t) represents your distance from the car on Sunday.
Define h(t) = f(t) - g(t). This function represents the difference in your distance from the car between Friday and Sunday at the same time t.
To find h(0), evaluate f(0) and g(0). Since you start at the car both times, f(0) = 0 and g(0) = 0. Therefore, h(0) = f(0) - g(0).
To find h(2), evaluate f(2) and g(2). Since the hike is 2 hours and the lake is 3 miles away, f(2) = 3 and g(2) = 3. Therefore, h(2) = f(2) - g(2).
Conclude by noting that h(t) represents the difference in your position relative to the car at the same time on Friday and Sunday.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Distance Functions

In this context, f(t) and g(t) represent the distance from the car at different times during the hike. f(t) describes the distance as you hike away from the car towards the lake, while g(t) describes the distance as you return to the car. Understanding how these functions behave over time is crucial for analyzing the overall journey.
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Properties of Functions

Function Evaluation

Evaluating a function at a specific point involves substituting a value into the function to find the corresponding output. For h(t) = f(t) - g(t), finding h(0) and h(2) requires calculating f(0), g(0), f(2), and g(2). This process is essential for determining the differences in distance at those specific times.
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Evaluating Composed Functions

Difference of Functions

The function h(t) = f(t) - g(t) represents the difference in distance from the car at any given time t. This concept is important for understanding how the distances from the car change over the course of the hike. Analyzing h(t) helps to identify the relationship between the two journeys and can reveal insights about the overall trip.
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Exponential Functions
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Suppose you park your car at a trailhead in a national park and begin a 2-hr hike to a lake at 7 A.M. on a Friday morning. On Sunday morning, you leave the lake at 7 A.M. and start the 2-hr hike back to your car. Assume the lake is 3 mi from your car. Let f(t) be your distance from the car t hours after 7 a.m. on Friday morning, and let g(t) be your distance from the car t hours after 7 a.m. on Sunday morning.


a. Evaluate f(0), f(2), g(0), and g(2).

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