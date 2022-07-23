Let g(x)= {1 if x≥0
−1 if x<0.
a. Write a formula for |g(x)|.
Let g(x)= {1 if x≥0
−1 if x<0.
a. Write a formula for |g(x)|.
Sketch a graph of y=2^x and carefully draw three secant lines connecting the points P(0, 1) and Q(x,2^x), for x=−3,−2, and −1.
Find the horizontal asymptotes of each function using limits at infinity.
f(x) = (2ex + 3) / (ex + 1)
Suppose you park your car at a trailhead in a national park and begin a 2-hr hike to a lake at 7 A.M. on a Friday morning. On Sunday morning, you leave the lake at 7 A.M. and start the 2-hr hike back to your car. Assume the lake is 3 mi from your car. Let f(t) be your distance from the car t hours after 7 a.m. on Friday morning, and let g(t) be your distance from the car t hours after 7 a.m. on Sunday morning.
a. Evaluate f(0), f(2), g(0), and g(2).
Calculate the following limits using the factorization formula x^n−a^n=(x−a)(x^n−1+ax^n−2+a^2x^n−3+⋯+a^n−2x+a^n−1), where n is a positive integer and a is a real number.
lim x→1 x^6 − 1 / x − 1
Suppose g(x) = {x^2−5x if x≤−1
ax^3−7 if x>−1.
Determine a value of the constant a for which lim x→−1 g(x) exists and state the value of the limit, if possible.