Even function limits Suppose f is an even function where lim x→1^− f(x)=5 and lim x→1^+ f(x)=6. Find lim x→−1^− f(x) and limx→−1^+ f(x).
Find the horizontal asymptotes of each function using limits at infinity.
f(x) = (2ex + 3) / (ex + 1)
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Key Concepts
Horizontal Asymptotes
Limits at Infinity
Exponential Functions
Let g(x)= {1 if x≥0
−1 if x<0.
a. Write a formula for |g(x)|.
Suppose you park your car at a trailhead in a national park and begin a 2-hr hike to a lake at 7 A.M. on a Friday morning. On Sunday morning, you leave the lake at 7 A.M. and start the 2-hr hike back to your car. Assume the lake is 3 mi from your car. Let f(t) be your distance from the car t hours after 7 a.m. on Friday morning, and let g(t) be your distance from the car t hours after 7 a.m. on Sunday morning.
b. Let h(t)=f(t)−g(t). Find h(0) and h(2).
Sketch a graph of y=2^x and carefully draw three secant lines connecting the points P(0, 1) and Q(x,2^x), for x=−3,−2, and −1.
Suppose you park your car at a trailhead in a national park and begin a 2-hr hike to a lake at 7 A.M. on a Friday morning. On Sunday morning, you leave the lake at 7 A.M. and start the 2-hr hike back to your car. Assume the lake is 3 mi from your car. Let f(t) be your distance from the car t hours after 7 a.m. on Friday morning, and let g(t) be your distance from the car t hours after 7 a.m. on Sunday morning.
a. Evaluate f(0), f(2), g(0), and g(2).
Find the horizontal asymptotes of each function using limits at infinity.
f(x) = (3e5x + 7e6x) / (9e5x + 14e6x)