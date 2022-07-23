The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→3^+ h(x)
The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→3^+ h(x)
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
c. Graph and all of its asymptotes with a graphing utility. Then sketch a graph of the function by hand, correcting any errors appearing in the computer-generated graph.
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
c. Graph f and all of its asymptotes with a graphing utility. Then sketch a graph of the function by hand, correcting any errors appearing in the computer-generated graph.
The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→2^+ f(x)
The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→^3− h(x)
A projectile is fired vertically upward and has a position given by s(t)=−16t^2+128t+192, for 0≤t≤9.
d. For what values of t on the interval [0, 9] is the instantaneous velocity positive (the projectile moves upward)?