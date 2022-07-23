Suppose the rental cost for a snowboard is \$25 for the first day (or any part of the first day) plus \$15 for each additional day (or any part of a day).
e. For what values of t is f continuous? Explain.
Suppose the rental cost for a snowboard is \$25 for the first day (or any part of the first day) plus \$15 for each additional day (or any part of a day).
e. For what values of t is f continuous? Explain.
Evaluate and.
Determine the following limits.
a.
The hyperbolic cosine function, denoted , is used to model the shape of a hanging cable (a telephone wire, for example). It is defined as .
a. Determine its end behavior by analyzing and .
A rock is dropped off the edge of a cliff, and its distance s (in feet) from the top of the cliff after t seconds is s(t)=16t^2. Assume the distance from the top of the cliff to the ground is 96 ft.
a. When will the rock strike the ground?
Find the intervals on which the following functions are continuous. Specify right- or left-continuity at the finite endpoints.