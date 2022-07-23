Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.4.7a
Chapter 2, Problem 2.4.7a

The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→1^− f(x)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify that the limit \( \lim_{x \to 1^-} f(x) \) involves approaching the point \( x = 1 \) from the left side.
Recognize that a vertical asymptote at \( x = 1 \) implies that as \( x \) approaches 1, \( f(x) \) tends to either positive or negative infinity.
Since we are approaching from the left (\( x \to 1^- \)), examine the behavior of \( f(x) \) as \( x \) gets closer to 1 from values less than 1.
Consider the graph's trend as \( x \to 1^- \): if \( f(x) \) increases without bound, the limit is positive infinity; if it decreases without bound, the limit is negative infinity.
Conclude the analysis by determining the direction of \( f(x) \) as \( x \to 1^- \) based on the graph's behavior.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vertical Asymptotes

Vertical asymptotes occur in the graph of a function where the function approaches infinity or negative infinity as the input approaches a certain value. In this case, the function f has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2, indicating that as x approaches these values, f(x) does not settle at a finite value but instead diverges.
Recommended video:
3:40
Introduction to Cotangent Graph Example 1

Limits

A limit describes the behavior of a function as the input approaches a particular point. The notation lim x→1^− f(x) specifically refers to the limit of f(x) as x approaches 1 from the left side. Understanding limits is crucial for analyzing the behavior of functions near points of discontinuity, such as vertical asymptotes.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits evaluate the behavior of a function as the input approaches a specific point from one direction only. The notation lim x→1^− f(x) indicates that we are interested in the limit as x approaches 1 from values less than 1. This concept is essential for understanding how functions behave near points of discontinuity, particularly when vertical asymptotes are present.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suppose the rental cost for a snowboard is \$25 for the first day (or any part of the first day) plus \$15 for each additional day (or any part of a day).

e. For what values of t is f continuous? Explain.

266
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate limxf(x){\(\displaystyle\[\lim\)_{x\(\to\]\infty\)}{f(x)}} andlimxf(x){\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)-\(\infty\)}{f(x)}}.


f(x)=1e2xf\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=1-e^{-2x}

242
views
Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.


a. limx2+1x(x2){\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)2^{+}}}\(\frac{1}{\sqrt{x\left(x-2\right)}\)}

379
views
Textbook Question

The hyperbolic cosine function, denoted cosh(x)\(\cosh\]\left\)(x\(\right\)), is used to model the shape of a hanging cable (a telephone wire, for example). It is defined as cosh(x)=ex+ex2\(\cosh\]\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{e^{x}\)+e^{-x}}{2}.


a. Determine its end behavior by analyzing limxcosh(x){\(\displaystyle\[\lim\)_{x\(\to\]\infty\)}{\(\cosh\)(x)}} and limxcosh(x){\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)-\(\infty\)}{\(\cosh\)(x)}}.

503
views
Textbook Question

A rock is dropped off the edge of a cliff, and its distance s (in feet) from the top of the cliff after t seconds is s(t)=16t^2. Assume the distance from the top of the cliff to the ground is 96 ft.


a. When will the rock strike the ground? 

446
views
Textbook Question

Find the intervals on which the following functions are continuous. Specify right- or left-continuity at the finite endpoints.

h(x)=2xx325xh\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{2x}{x^3-25x}\)

353
views