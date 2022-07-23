Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a- f(x) and lim x→a+ f(x).
f(x) = (x^4−1)/(x^2−1)
Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a- f(x) and lim x→a+ f(x).
f(x) = (x^4−1)/(x^2−1)
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
a. Find the slant asymptote of .
A projectile is fired vertically upward and has a position given by s(t)=−16t^2+128t+192, for 0≤t≤9.
a. Graph the position function, for 0≤t≤9.
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The graph of a function can never cross one of its horizontal asymptotes.
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
b. Find the vertical asymptotes of f (if any).
Graph the function f(x)=e^−x / x(x+2)^2 using a graphing utility. (Experiment with your choice of a graphing window.) Use your graph to determine the following limits.
b. lim x→−2 f(x)