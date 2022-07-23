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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.4.9b
Chapter 2, Problem 2.4.9b

The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→−2^+ h(x)

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1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a vertical asymptote. A vertical asymptote at x = a means that as x approaches a, the function h(x) tends to infinity or negative infinity.
Step 2: Identify the direction of approach. The limit x → -2^+ indicates that we are approaching x = -2 from the right side (values greater than -2).
Step 3: Analyze the behavior of h(x) as x approaches -2 from the right. Since there is a vertical asymptote at x = -2, observe whether h(x) increases towards positive infinity or decreases towards negative infinity.
Step 4: Use the graph to determine the behavior. Look at the graph of h(x) near x = -2 from the right side to see if the function is going upwards or downwards.
Step 5: Conclude the limit based on the observed behavior. If h(x) goes to positive infinity, the limit is positive infinity. If it goes to negative infinity, the limit is negative infinity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vertical Asymptotes

Vertical asymptotes occur in the graph of a function where the function approaches infinity or negative infinity as the input approaches a certain value. In this case, the function h has vertical asymptotes at x = -2 and x = 3, indicating that as x approaches these values, the function's output becomes unbounded.
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One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits evaluate the behavior of a function as the input approaches a specific value from one side only. The notation lim x→−2^+ h(x) indicates that we are interested in the limit of h(x) as x approaches -2 from the right (values greater than -2), which helps in understanding the function's behavior near the asymptote.
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Limit Behavior Near Asymptotes

The behavior of limits near vertical asymptotes is crucial for understanding how functions behave at points where they are undefined. As x approaches a vertical asymptote, the function typically tends to either positive or negative infinity, which can be determined by analyzing the function's values just before and after the asymptote.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.


b. limx21x(x2){\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)2^{-}}}\(\frac{1}{\sqrt{x\left(x-2\right)}\)}

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Textbook Question

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

The line x=−1 is a vertical asymptote of the function f(x) =x^2 − 7x + 6 / x^2 − 1.

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Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.


b. limx2x2x54x3{\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)2}}\(\frac{x-2}{x^5-4x^3}\)

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Textbook Question

A projectile is fired vertically upward and has a position given by s(t)=−16t^2+128t+192, for 0≤t≤9.


b. From the graph of the position function, identify the time at which the projectile has an instantaneous velocity of zero; call this time t=a.

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Textbook Question

Use the graph of gg in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.


b. limx3x3x49x2{\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)3}}\(\frac{x-3}{x^4-9x^2}\)

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