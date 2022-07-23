Suppose f(x) = {x^2 − 5x + 6 / x − 3 if x≠3
a if x=3.
Determine a value of the constant a for which lim x→3 f(x) = f(3).
Suppose f(x) = {x^2 − 5x + 6 / x − 3 if x≠3
a if x=3.
Determine a value of the constant a for which lim x→3 f(x) = f(3).
a. Use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that the equation has a solution in the given interval.
x=cos x; (0,π/2)
A sine limit It can be shown that 1−x^2/ 6 ≤ sin x/ x ≤1, for x near 0.
Use these inequalities to evaluate lim x→0 sin x/ x.
Consider the graph of y=cot^−1 x(see Section 1.4) and determine the following limits using the graph.
lim x→−∞ cot^−1x
Calculate the following limits using the factorization formula x^n−a^n=(x−a)(x^n−1+ax^n−2+a^2x^n−3+⋯+a^n−2x+a^n−1), where n is a positive integer and a is a real number.
lim x→1 x^6 − 1 / x − 1
Suppose g(x) = {x^2−5x if x≤−1
ax^3−7 if x>−1.
Determine a value of the constant a for which lim x→−1 g(x) exists and state the value of the limit, if possible.