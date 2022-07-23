Textbook Question
Evaluate lim x→0 x + 1/ 1 −cos x.
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Evaluate lim x→0 x + 1/ 1 −cos x.
What is the domain of f(x)=e^x/x and where is f continuous?
Suppose x lies in the interval (1, 3) with x≠2. Find the smallest positive value of δ such that the inequality 0<|x−2|<δ is true.
Evaluate lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x) sing the figure. <IMAGE>
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→3 x^3=27
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim x→∞ (3+10/x^2)