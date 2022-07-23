What is the domain of f(x)=e^x/x and where is f continuous?

Textbook Question
Evaluate lim x→0 x + 1/ 1 −cos x.
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Evaluate lim x→0 x + 1/ 1 −cos x.
Determine whether the following functions are continuous at a. Use the continuity checklist to justify your answer.
f(x)= √x−2; a=1
Use the definitions given in Exercise 57 to prove the following infinite limits.
lim x→1^- 1 / 1 − x=∞
Use analytical methods and/or a graphing utility to identify the vertical asymptotes (if any) of the following functions.
f(x)=x^2−3x+2 / x^10−x^9
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→3 x^3=27
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim x→∞ (3+10/x^2)