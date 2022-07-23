Textbook Question
What does it mean for a function to be continuous on an interval?
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What does it mean for a function to be continuous on an interval?
Use the graph of in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>
Use the graph of in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = 5x+2; a=1, 2
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
f(−1)
The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→3 h(x)