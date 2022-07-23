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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 3
Chapter 2, Problem 3

What does it mean for a function to be continuous on an interval?

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Step 1: Understand the definition of continuity at a point. A function f(x) is continuous at a point x = c if the following three conditions are met: 1) f(c) is defined, 2) the limit of f(x) as x approaches c exists, and 3) the limit of f(x) as x approaches c is equal to f(c).
Step 2: Extend the concept of continuity to an interval. A function is continuous on an interval if it is continuous at every point within that interval.
Step 3: Consider different types of intervals. The interval can be open (a, b), closed [a, b], or half-open (a, b] or [a, b). The function must be continuous at every point in the interval, including the endpoints if they are part of the interval.
Step 4: Visualize continuity. Graphically, a function is continuous on an interval if you can draw the function on that interval without lifting your pencil from the paper.
Step 5: Recognize the importance of continuity. Continuity is a fundamental concept in calculus because it ensures the function behaves predictably, allowing for the application of various theorems and techniques, such as the Intermediate Value Theorem and the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Continuity of Functions

A function is said to be continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. This means there are no breaks, jumps, or holes in the graph of the function at that point. For a function to be continuous on an interval, it must be continuous at every point within that interval.
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Intro to Continuity

Types of Intervals

An interval is a range of values on the real number line, which can be open, closed, or half-open. A closed interval includes its endpoints, while an open interval does not. Understanding the type of interval is crucial because it affects whether the endpoints are included in the continuity assessment of the function.
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Graphing The Derivative

Limit of a Function

The limit of a function describes the behavior of the function as it approaches a particular point from either side. For continuity, the left-hand limit and right-hand limit at a point must exist and be equal to the function's value at that point. This concept is foundational in calculus, as it helps determine the smoothness and predictability of functions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the graph of hh in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>

h(2)h\(\left\)(2\(\right\))

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Textbook Question

Use the graph of hh in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>

h(4)h\(\left\)(4\(\right\))

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Textbook Question

The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>

lim x→2^+ f(x)

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Textbook Question

21–30. Derivatives

a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.

f(x) = 5x+2; a=1, 2

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Textbook Question

The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>

lim x→2 f (x)

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Textbook Question

The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>

lim x→3 h(x)

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