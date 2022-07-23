21–30. Derivatives
b. Evaluate f'(a) for the given values of a.
f(x) = 4x²+1; a= 2,4
21–30. Derivatives
b. Evaluate f'(a) for the given values of a.
f(x) = 4x²+1; a= 2,4
{Use of Tech} Angle of elevation A small plane, moving at 70 m/s, flies horizontally on a line 400 meters directly above an observer. Let θ be the angle of elevation of the plane (see figure). <IMAGE>
b. Graph dθ/dx as a function of x and determine the point at which θ changes most rapidly.
The energy (in joules) released by an earthquake of magnitude M is given by the equation E=25,000 ⋅ 101.5M. (This equation can be solved for M to define the magnitude of a given earthquake; it is a refinement of the original Richter scale created by Charles Richter in 1935.)
Compute dE/dM and evaluate it for M=3. What does this derivative mean? (M has no units, so the units of the derivative are J per change in magnitude.)
A differential equation is an equation involving an unknown function and its derivatives. Consider the differential equation y′′(t)+y(t) = 0.
b. Show that y = B cos t satisfies the equation for any constant B.
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
x⁴+y⁴ = 2;(1,−1)
Volume of a torus The volume of a torus (doughnut or bagel) with an inner radius of a and an outer radius of b is V=π²(b+a)(b−a)²/4.
b. Evaluate this derivative when a=6 and b=10.