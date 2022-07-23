21–30. Derivatives
b. Evaluate f'(a) for the given values of a.
f(x) = 4x²+1; a= 2,4
21–30. Derivatives
b. Evaluate f'(a) for the given values of a.
f(x) = 4x²+1; a= 2,4
{Use of Tech} Angle of elevation A small plane, moving at 70 m/s, flies horizontally on a line 400 meters directly above an observer. Let θ be the angle of elevation of the plane (see figure). <IMAGE>
b. Graph dθ/dx as a function of x and determine the point at which θ changes most rapidly.
A differential equation is an equation involving an unknown function and its derivatives. Consider the differential equation y′′(t)+y(t) = 0.
b. Show that y = B cos t satisfies the equation for any constant B.
Volume of a torus The volume of a torus (doughnut or bagel) with an inner radius of a and an outer radius of b is V=π²(b+a)(b−a)²/4.
b. Evaluate this derivative when a=6 and b=10.
Suppose f(3) = 1 and f′(3) = 4. Let g(x) = x2 + f(x) and h(x) = 3f(x).
Find an equation of the line tangent to y = h(x) at x = 3.
109-112 {Use of Tech} Calculating limits The following limits are the derivatives of a composite function g at a point a.
b. Use the Chain Rule to find each limit. Verify your answer by using a calculator.