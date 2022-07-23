Vertical tangent lines
a. Determine the points where the curve x+y³−y=1 has a vertical tangent line (see Exercise 60).
Vertical tangent lines
a. Determine the points where the curve x+y³−y=1 has a vertical tangent line (see Exercise 60).
Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given value of x.
y = 4 sin x cos x; x = π/3
Highway travel A state patrol station is located on a straight north-south freeway. A patrol car leaves the station at 9:00 A.M. heading north with position function s = f(t) that gives its location in miles t hours after 9:00 A.M. (see figure). Assume s is positive when the car is north of the patrol station. <IMAGE>
a. Determine the average velocity of the car during the first 45 minutes of the trip.
The line tangent to the curve y=h(x) at x=4 is y = −3x+14. Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at x=4.
y = (x²-3x)h(x)
79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines <IMAGE>
a. Determine an equation of the tangent line and the normal line at the given point (x0, y0) on the following curves. (See instructions for Exercises 73–78.)
(x²+y²)² = 25/3 (x²-y²); (x0,y0) = (2,-1) (lemniscate of Bernoulli)
{Use of Tech} Approximating derivatives Assuming the limit exists, the definition of the derivative f′(a) = lim h→0 f(a + h) − f(a) / h implies that if ℎ is small, then an approximation to f′(a) is given by
f' (a) ≈ f(a+h) - f(a) / h. If ℎ > 0 , then this approximation is called a forward difference quotient; if ℎ < 0 , it is a backward difference quotient. As shown in the following exercises, these formulas are used to approximate f′ at a point when f is a complicated function or when f is represented by a set of data points. <IMAGE>
Let f (x) = √x.
a. Find the exact value of f' (4).