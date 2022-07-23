Vertical tangent lines
a. Determine the points where the curve x+y³−y=1 has a vertical tangent line (see Exercise 60).
Vertical tangent lines
a. Determine the points where the curve x+y³−y=1 has a vertical tangent line (see Exercise 60).
Airline travel The following figure shows the position function of an airliner on an out-and-back trip from Seattle to Minneapolis, where s = f(t) is the number of ground miles from Seattle t hours after take-off at 6:00 A.M. The plane returns to Seattle 8.5 hours later at 2:30 P.M. <IMAGE>
a. Calculate the average velocity of the airliner during the first 1.5 hours of the trip (0 ≤ t ≤ 1.5).
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = 4x²+1; a= 2,4
The line tangent to the curve y=h(x) at x=4 is y = −3x+14. Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at x=4.
y = (x²-3x)h(x)
{Use of Tech} Approximating derivatives Assuming the limit exists, the definition of the derivative f′(a) = lim h→0 f(a + h) − f(a) / h implies that if ℎ is small, then an approximation to f′(a) is given by
f' (a) ≈ f(a+h) - f(a) / h. If ℎ > 0 , then this approximation is called a forward difference quotient; if ℎ < 0 , it is a backward difference quotient. As shown in the following exercises, these formulas are used to approximate f′ at a point when f is a complicated function or when f is represented by a set of data points. <IMAGE>
Let f (x) = √x.
a. Find the exact value of f' (4).
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
sin y = 5x⁴−5; (1, π)