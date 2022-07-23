Use the graph of g in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
b. Find the values of x in (-2,2) at which g is not differentiable.
Use the graph of g in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
b. Find the values of x in (-2,2) at which g is not differentiable.
60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
b. Graph the tangent lines on the given graph.
4x³ =y²(4−x); x=2 (cissoid of Diocles)
Consider the following cost functions.
b. Determine the average cost and the marginal cost when x=a.
C(x) = − 0.01x²+40x+100, 0≤x≤1500, a=1000
Deriving trigonometric identities
b. Verify that you obtain the same identity for sin2t as in part (a) if you differentiate the identity cos 2t = 2 cos² t−1.
21–30. Derivatives
b. Evaluate f'(a) for the given values of a.
f(t) = 1/√t; a=9, 1/4
Derivatives and tangent lines
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (a,f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = 1/3x-1; a= 2