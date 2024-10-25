We've talked about what derivatives are and how we can calculate them, and even how we can graph derivatives. Now, one of the most common questions that you're going to hear asked in just about any math course is, why would I ever need to know this information? How does any of this apply to the real world? Well, over the course of this video and the next few videos, that's going to be the question that we're answering here. So without further ado, let's take a look at how derivatives can be applied to some real-world situations, like, say, finding the motion of an object or an object's velocity.

So here, if we're trying to find the motion of an object over time, we can describe this using a position and velocity. Now the position tells us where our object is at a certain time we call t, and velocity would be the function that tells us how fast our object is moving at a certain time. So this is what the position and velocity functions look like, respectively. Now, if you want to understand how this type of function works, well, let's take a look at an example we have down here. In this example, we are told an object's position s(t) is given in meters, and we're asked to find the missing values based on the time interval that we have right here.

Now, this is the position function that we have, and what this is basically telling us is the position of our object as we move forward in time. So let's say, for example, we were looking at a car driving on the freeway. What we can see here based on this graph that we have is at one second of time, the car has only moved 1 meter, but at 2 seconds of time, the car has moved 4 meters. At 3 seconds of time, the car has moved 9 meters. And this should actually make sense given the function that we have.

Since we have t², we get this kind of parabola shape here where the farther we progress in time, the more severely our car has moved. So that's what this function here is telling us. But what we can do is use this position function that we have to find what the velocity function looks like, and the way we can do that is by recognizing the relationship between position and velocity. Velocity is just the change in position over time, which we can write as ds/dt. So another way of if we want to find this velocity here is recognizing that velocity is just the first derivative of position.

So I can find the velocity function by taking the derivative of my position function, and I can do that using the power rule on this function that we have here. We know the power rule looks something like this. So moving this 2 to the front and reducing the power by 1, we end up getting 2t as our velocity function. And 2t is just going to be a line with a slope of 2. So this right here would be our velocity function, and that is how you can find the relationship between position and velocity.

Now it turns out there's a lot more information that you can extract by being given this position function and the time interval. So what I'm going to do is write the time interval down here from 0 to 2 seconds. That's the time we have up here, and let's see if we can figure out other information that is missing in this problem. Now some of the other missing values that you might be asked to calculate are these values down here. We'll first take a look at this one, which is displacement.

Now displacement is just a change in position. That's what we call displacement. So if I want to calculate displacement, I can use my time interval. I can recognize it's going to be the final position minus the initial position. Now the end of the time interval is 2 seconds.

The start of the time interval is 0 seconds. So what I can do is plug in these values, 2 and 0, into our position function to get the final and initial positions. So the final position is going to be 2² since we have t² as our function, and the initial position is going to be 0². 2² is 4, 0² is 0, and 4 minus 0 is 4. Since we have a change in position and our problem here says that we're dealing with meters, then our change in position is going to be 4 meters.

And that's the solution to this portion of the example. Now another thing that we may be asked to find is average velocity, and something that you need to understand is the difference between average velocity and instantaneous velocity. Now when dealing with average velocity, that's going to be the average between 2 specific times or 2 specific points. So in this example here, if we're trying to find an average velocity, say that we're looking at this point right here and that point right there, 2 different points in time, we could just draw a secant line here and find the slope of this line. So the average velocity is just going to be the change in position from 2 different positions divided by the change in time.

So if I want to find the average velocity over this time interval, well, it's going to be the change in position we have over this time interval, which we already figured out was 4 meters. And that's going to be divided by the change in time, which is going to be 2 seconds minus 0 seconds. So we have 4 divided by 2, which gives us 2, and then that's going to be meters per second. So that right there is going to be the average velocity over this time interval that we have. Now another thing that we may be asked to do is to find instantaneous velocity.

Well, we already talked about how average velocity is just going to be an average between two points, so what would an instantaneous velocity be? Well, like an average velocity was a secant line, an instantaneous velocity would be a tangent line. So rather than looking at 2 points, we're trying to find the slope of a line at exactly one point. So this would be the tangent line, and we could find this using the equation that we already derived. So we can see that we have that our velocity is 2t.

So to find the velocity as, say, 2 seconds, the instantaneous velocity, we would just take this t here and replace it with 2. So it's going to be 2 times 2, which is 4, and that's going to be in meters per second. So that's the instantaneous velocity at 2 seconds. Now the last thing we're going to try calculating here is the speed. And speed and velocity are oftentimes used interchangeably when people talk about them, but they don't actually mean the same thing.

The speed always has to be positive, so it's always going to be the absolute value of whatever your velocity is. It's possible for us to get a negative velocity, but we cannot get a negative speed. So what we can do here is take the absolute value of our velocity, which we calculated to be 4 meters per second. Now in this case, the absolute value of 4 is still just going to be positive 4. So 4 meters per second is going to be the speed.

Now in this case, the speed and velocity were the same, but if we calculated this to be negative 4 meters per second, then they would not be the same. So that is how you can find speed, instantaneous velocity, average velocity, and displacement, and notice how we were able to find all of this by only being given the position function and a certain time interval. So this is how you can solve these types of problems where you're dealing with motions or situations in the real world. Hope you found this video helpful, and let's try getting some more practice.