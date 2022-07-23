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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 15
Chapter 3, Problem 15

5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.
y = (3x+7)¹⁰

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the composite function structure. The given function is \( y = (3x+7)^{10} \). This is a composite function where an inner function is raised to a power.
Step 2: Define the inner function \( u = g(x) \). Here, choose \( u = 3x + 7 \) as the inner function.
Step 3: Define the outer function \( y = f(u) \). With \( u = 3x + 7 \), the outer function becomes \( y = u^{10} \).
Step 4: Differentiate the outer function with respect to \( u \). The derivative \( \frac{dy}{du} \) of \( y = u^{10} \) is \( 10u^9 \).
Step 5: Differentiate the inner function with respect to \( x \). The derivative \( \frac{du}{dx} \) of \( u = 3x + 7 \) is \( 3 \). Now, use the chain rule to find \( \frac{dy}{dx} = \frac{dy}{du} \cdot \frac{du}{dx} = 10u^9 \cdot 3 \). Substitute back \( u = 3x + 7 \) to express \( \frac{dy}{dx} \) in terms of \( x \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Composite Functions

A composite function is formed when one function is applied to the result of another function. In the context of the question, we express the function y = (3x + 7)¹⁰ as a composition of two functions: an inner function g(x) = 3x + 7 and an outer function f(u) = u¹⁰. Understanding how to identify and separate these functions is crucial for differentiation.
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Chain Rule

The Chain Rule is a fundamental theorem in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if y = f(g(x)), then the derivative dy/dx can be found using the formula dy/dx = f'(g(x)) * g'(x). This rule allows us to compute the derivative of complex functions by breaking them down into simpler parts, which is essential for solving the given problem.
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Differentiation

Differentiation is the process of finding the derivative of a function, which represents the rate of change of the function with respect to its variable. In this problem, we need to differentiate the composite function y = (3x + 7)¹⁰ using the Chain Rule. Understanding how to apply differentiation techniques is vital for calculating dy/dx accurately.
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