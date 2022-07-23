What is the derivative of y = e^kx?
Find f′(x) if f(x) = 15e^3x.
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Key Concepts
Derivative
Exponential Functions
Chain Rule
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = x2 - 5; P(3,4)
5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.
y = (3x+7)¹⁰
The legs of an isosceles right triangle increase in length at a rate of 2 m/s.
c. At what rate is the length of the hypotenuse changing?
7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:
a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.
y = x² - 2ax +a² / x-a, where a is a constant
7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:
a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.
y = x² - a² / x-a, where a is a constant