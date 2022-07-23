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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 14
Chapter 3, Problem 14

Find f′(x) if f(x) = 15e^3x.

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1
Step 1: Identify the function f(x) = 15e^{3x}. This is an exponential function where the base is e and the exponent is 3x.
Step 2: Recall the derivative rule for exponential functions: if f(x) = e^{u(x)}, then f'(x) = u'(x) e^{u(x)}.
Step 3: Identify u(x) in the function. Here, u(x) = 3x.
Step 4: Differentiate u(x) with respect to x. The derivative of u(x) = 3x is u'(x) = 3.
Step 5: Apply the derivative rule: f'(x) = u'(x) e^{u(x)}. Substitute u'(x) = 3 and u(x) = 3x into the formula to find f'(x).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

The derivative of a function measures how the function's output changes as its input changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that provides the slope of the tangent line to the function's graph at any given point. The notation f′(x) represents the derivative of the function f(x) with respect to x.
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Exponential Functions

Exponential functions are mathematical functions of the form f(x) = a * e^(bx), where e is Euler's number (approximately 2.71828), and a and b are constants. These functions are characterized by their rapid growth or decay and are commonly encountered in calculus. The derivative of an exponential function is proportional to the function itself, which simplifies differentiation.
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Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(x)) is composed of two functions, the derivative can be found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f with the derivative of the inner function g. This rule is particularly useful when dealing with functions that involve exponentials, as seen in the given problem.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the derivative of y = e^kx?

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Textbook Question

Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.

f(x) = x2 - 5; P(3,4)

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Textbook Question

5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.

y = (3x+7)¹⁰

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Textbook Question

The legs of an isosceles right triangle increase in length at a rate of 2 m/s.

c. At what rate is the length of the hypotenuse changing?

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Textbook Question

7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:

a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.

y = x² - 2ax +a² / x-a, where a is a constant

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Textbook Question

7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:

a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.

y = x² - a² / x-a, where a is a constant

359
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