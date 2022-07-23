Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.R.70
Chapter 3, Problem 3.R.70

66–71. Higher-order derivatives Find and simplify y''.


x + sin y = y

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the given equation: \( x + \sin(y) = y \). We need to find the second derivative \( y'' \).
Differentiate both sides of the equation with respect to \( x \) to find the first derivative \( y' \). Remember to use the chain rule for \( \sin(y) \), which gives \( \cos(y) \cdot y' \).
The differentiation of the left side \( x + \sin(y) \) with respect to \( x \) results in \( 1 + \cos(y) \cdot y' \). The right side \( y \) differentiates to \( y' \). Set these equal: \( 1 + \cos(y) \cdot y' = y' \).
Solve for \( y' \) by isolating it on one side of the equation. This involves rearranging the terms to get \( 1 = y' - \cos(y) \cdot y' \), which simplifies to \( 1 = y'(1 - \cos(y)) \).
Now, differentiate \( y' = \frac{1}{1 - \cos(y)} \) with respect to \( x \) to find \( y'' \). Use the quotient rule and chain rule as needed, and simplify the expression to obtain \( y'' \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Differentiation

Implicit differentiation is a technique used to differentiate equations where the dependent and independent variables are not explicitly separated. In this case, we have an equation involving both x and y, and we need to differentiate with respect to x while treating y as a function of x. This involves applying the chain rule to account for the derivatives of y.
Recommended video:
05:14
Finding The Implicit Derivative

Higher-Order Derivatives

Higher-order derivatives refer to the derivatives of a function beyond the first derivative. The second derivative, denoted as y'', provides information about the curvature of the function and can indicate concavity. To find y'', we first need to find the first derivative y' and then differentiate it again, applying implicit differentiation as necessary.
Recommended video:
02:42
Higher Order Derivatives

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. When differentiating y with respect to x, we apply the chain rule to account for the fact that y is a function of x. This means that when we differentiate terms involving y, we must multiply by dy/dx, which represents the derivative of y with respect to x.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Related Practice
Textbook Question

15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.

P = 40/1+2^-t

232
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Difference quotients Suppose f is differentiable for all x and consider the function D(x) = f(x+0.01)-f(x) / 0.01 For the following functions, graph D on the given interval, and explain why the graph appears as it does. What is the relationship between the functions f and D?

f(x) = sin x on [−π,π]

268
views
Textbook Question

9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.


y = x^√x+1

237
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate and simplify y'.


y = ln w / w⁵

208
views
Textbook Question

9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.


y = tan (sin θ)

266
views
Textbook Question

Use differentiation to verify each equation.


d/dx (x⁴ − ln(x⁴ + 1))=4x⁷ / (1 + x⁴).

248
views