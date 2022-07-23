Textbook Question
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
P = 40/1+2^-t
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15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
P = 40/1+2^-t
{Use of Tech} Difference quotients Suppose f is differentiable for all x and consider the function D(x) = f(x+0.01)-f(x) / 0.01 For the following functions, graph D on the given interval, and explain why the graph appears as it does. What is the relationship between the functions f and D?
f(x) = sin x on [−π,π]
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = x^√x+1
Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = ln w / w⁵
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = tan (sin θ)
Use differentiation to verify each equation.
d/dx (x⁴ − ln(x⁴ + 1))=4x⁷ / (1 + x⁴).