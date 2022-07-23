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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.R.37
Chapter 3, Problem 3.R.37

9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.


y = tan (sin θ)

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First, identify the function y in terms of θ. Here, y = tan(sin(θ)).
To find y', the derivative of y with respect to θ, apply the chain rule. The chain rule states that if you have a composite function f(g(x)), the derivative is f'(g(x)) * g'(x).
In this case, let u = sin(θ), so y = tan(u). The derivative of tan(u) with respect to u is sec²(u).
Next, find the derivative of u = sin(θ) with respect to θ, which is cos(θ).
Combine these results using the chain rule: y' = sec²(sin(θ)) * cos(θ). This is the derivative of y with respect to θ.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

The derivative of a function measures how the function's output changes as its input changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus, representing the slope of the tangent line to the curve of the function at any given point. In this context, we need to apply the rules of differentiation to find the derivative of the function y = tan(sin θ).
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Derivatives

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a formula for computing the derivative of a composite function. It states that if a function y is composed of two functions u and v, then the derivative of y with respect to x can be found by multiplying the derivative of y with respect to u by the derivative of u with respect to x. In this case, we will use the chain rule to differentiate tan(sin θ) by first differentiating the outer function (tan) and then the inner function (sin).
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Intro to the Chain Rule

Trigonometric Derivatives

Trigonometric derivatives are the derivatives of trigonometric functions, which are essential for solving problems involving angles and periodic functions. For instance, the derivative of tan(x) is sec²(x), and the derivative of sin(x) is cos(x). Understanding these derivatives is crucial for evaluating y' in the given function, as we will need to apply these specific derivatives during the differentiation process.
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Derivatives of Other Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

66–71. Higher-order derivatives Find and simplify y''.


x + sin y = y

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Textbook Question

Evaluate and simplify y'.


y = ln w / w⁵

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Textbook Question

5-8. Use differentiation to verify each equation.


d/dx (tan³ x-3 tan x+3x) = 3 tan⁴x

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Textbook Question

Evaluate and simplify y'.

sin x cos(y−1) = 1/2

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Textbook Question

The population of the United States (in millions) by decade is given in the table, where t is the number of years after 1910. These data are plotted and fitted with a smooth curve y = p(t) in the figure. <IMAGE><IMAGE>

Compute the average rate of population growth from 1950 to 1960. 

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Textbook Question

Use differentiation to verify each equation.


d/dx (x⁴ − ln(x⁴ + 1))=4x⁷ / (1 + x⁴).

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