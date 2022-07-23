Chain Rule

The chain rule is a formula for computing the derivative of a composite function. It states that if a function y is composed of two functions u and v, then the derivative of y with respect to x can be found by multiplying the derivative of y with respect to u by the derivative of u with respect to x. In this case, we will use the chain rule to differentiate tan(sin θ) by first differentiating the outer function (tan) and then the inner function (sin).