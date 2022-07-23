Textbook Question
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = 10^sin x+sin¹⁰x
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9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = 10^sin x+sin¹⁰x
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = e^sin (cosx)
5-8. Use differentiation to verify each equation.
d/dx (tan³ x-3 tan x+3x) = 3 tan⁴x
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = 2^x²−x
Evaluate and simplify y'.
sin x cos(y−1) = 1/2
The population of the United States (in millions) by decade is given in the table, where t is the number of years after 1910. These data are plotted and fitted with a smooth curve y = p(t) in the figure. <IMAGE><IMAGE>
Compute the average rate of population growth from 1950 to 1960.