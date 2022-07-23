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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.R.46
Chapter 3, Problem 3.R.46

9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.


y = e^6x sin x

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1
Step 1: Identify the function y = e^{6x} \(\sin\) x as a product of two functions, u(x) = e^{6x} and v(x) = \(\sin\) x.
Step 2: Apply the product rule for differentiation, which states that if y = u(x)v(x), then y' = u'(x)v(x) + u(x)v'(x).
Step 3: Differentiate u(x) = e^{6x} with respect to x. Use the chain rule: u'(x) = \(\frac{d}{dx}\)[e^{6x}] = 6e^{6x}.
Step 4: Differentiate v(x) = \(\sin\) x with respect to x. The derivative is v'(x) = \(\cos\) x.
Step 5: Substitute u(x), u'(x), v(x), and v'(x) into the product rule formula: y' = 6e^{6x} \(\sin\) x + e^{6x} \(\cos\) x.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differentiation

Differentiation is the process of finding the derivative of a function, which represents the rate of change of the function with respect to its variable. In this case, we need to differentiate the function y = e^(6x) sin(x) to find y'. This involves applying rules such as the product rule and the chain rule, which are essential for handling functions that are products of other functions.
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Product Rule

The product rule is a formula used to differentiate products of two functions. It states that if you have two functions u(x) and v(x), the derivative of their product is given by u'v + uv'. In the context of the given function y = e^(6x) sin(x), we will apply the product rule to differentiate the exponential function and the sine function together.
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Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus for differentiating composite functions. It states that if a function y is composed of another function u, then the derivative of y with respect to x is the derivative of y with respect to u multiplied by the derivative of u with respect to x. In this problem, the chain rule will be necessary when differentiating the exponential part e^(6x), as it involves an inner function (6x) that also needs to be differentiated.
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Related Practice
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