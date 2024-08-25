We know that in order to find the derivative of two functions being added together, we can take their derivatives separately and then add them together. But what about two functions being multiplied? Like here, we have our function h(x), which is (x - 5) times (2x + 9). Now, based on what we know about finding the derivative of two functions being added, you may think here that we can take the derivative of each of these functions separately and then multiply them together. But that's actually not the case at all.

See, the derivative of two functions being multiplied is not going to be equal to their derivatives multiplied. Instead, we have to use what's called the product rule. So here, I'm going to walk you through exactly what the product rule is and how to use it, and we'll work through some examples together. So let's go ahead and get started. Now coming back down here to our function h(x), we have these two functions being multiplied: (x - 5) and (2x + 9). We could go ahead and just foil this out and find the derivative using all the rules that we've already learned, but it's actually much quicker and easier to know and use the product rule.

So let's go ahead and look at what the product rule even is. The product rule tells us that when finding the derivative of two functions being multiplied together, that's f(x) times g(x), we can take that original first function, f(x), just leaving it as is, and multiply it by the derivative of that second function, g'(x).

Then we can add that together with that second function as is, g(x), multiplying it by the derivative of that first function, f'(x). Now depending on your professor or your textbook, you may see the product rule written in a slightly different order, but it's still the exact same thing. It's going to be really useful to go ahead and memorize the product rule, and I have a tool to help you do so. If we think about f(x) and g(x) regarding their positions here, we have f(x) on the left and g(x) on the right; we can think about finding their derivative using the product rule by remembering this mnemonic device: "left d right plus right d left," where "d" just means we're taking the derivative.

Now looking at each of the two terms in our product rule, we can see that each of them contains one original function times the derivative of the other function. So there are a couple of different ways that you can remember the product rule. Now let's go ahead and take a look at the product rule in action, coming back over here to our function h(x). Now we have these two functions, (x - 5) and (2x + 9). And I'm going to think to myself when taking the derivative "left d right plus right d left."

So starting with that left-hand function, that's (x - 5), leaving that as is, that's an original function, multiplying that by the derivative of that right-hand function, (2x + 9). Now the derivative of (2x + 9) using my power rule is just going to be 2, and then I'm adding that together with that right-hand function as is (2x + 9) times the derivative of my left-hand function (x - 5). The derivative of this function is just 1.

Now, from here, I have fully applied the product rule, and all we have to do is simplify. So let's go ahead and distribute these constants here. Distributing that 2, distributing that 1, this first term, having multiplied both of these by 2, gives me 2x - 10. Then that second term, since we're just multiplying by 1 here, this remains 2x + 9. Now we can combine some like terms here. I have 2x and 2x. That gives me 4x.

And then I have a minus 10 + 9, which gives me minus 1 for my derivative here, h'(x), and we are all done. Now, we want to get really good at using the product rule, so let's take a look at one more example here. Here, we want to find the derivative of this function, y equals (2x^2 - 1) times (3 + x^3). Now, to find our derivative here, y', I'm thinking to myself "left d right plus right d left." So I have my two functions: that function on the left, (2x^2 - 1), and that function on the right, (3 + x^3).

So starting with that left function, that first term is "left d right." So that left function, (2x^2 - 1) times the derivative of my right function, that's (3 + x^3). The derivative of this function using the power rule is going to be 3x^2. Then I'm adding this together with that second term here, "right d left," taking that right-hand function, leaving it as is, (3 + x^3), and multiplying it by the derivative of that left-hand function.

Again, using the power rule here, I get the derivative as 4x. So distributing that 3x^2 into that (2x^2 - 1) is going to give me 6x^4 - 3x^2. Then distributing this 4x into this (3 + x^3) is going to give me 12x and then plus 4x^4. And we have some like terms we can combine here. 6x^4 and 4x^4 give me 10x^4 and then a minus 3x^2 plus 12x.

This gives me my final derivative here, y'. Now, we know what the product rule is and how exactly to use it for two functions that are being multiplied. Now we want to get tons of practice with this product rule, so I will see you in that next video.