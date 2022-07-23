Witch of Agnesi Let y(x²+4)=8 (see figure). <IMAGE>
d. Verify that the results of parts (a) and (c) are consistent.
Witch of Agnesi Let y(x²+4)=8 (see figure). <IMAGE>
d. Verify that the results of parts (a) and (c) are consistent.
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
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e.
Airline travel The following figure shows the position function of an airliner on an out-and-back trip from Seattle to Minneapolis, where s = f(t) is the number of ground miles from Seattle t hours after take-off at 6:00 A.M. The plane returns to Seattle 8.5 hours later at 2:30 P.M. <IMAGE>
d. Determine the velocity of the airliner at noon (t = 6) and explain why the velocity is negative.
The table gives the position s(t)of an object moving along a line at time t, over a two-second interval. Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals. <IMAGE>
a.
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
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d.
Let f(x) = sin x. What is the value of f′(π)?