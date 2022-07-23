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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.8.63d
Chapter 3, Problem 3.8.63d

Witch of Agnesi Let y(x²+4)=8 (see figure). <IMAGE>
d. Verify that the results of parts (a) and (c) are consistent.

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First, let's understand the equation given: y(x²+4)=8. This is a form of the Witch of Agnesi curve, which is a specific type of curve in calculus. The equation can be rearranged to solve for y: y = 8 / (x² + 4).
In part (a), you likely found a specific value or property of the curve, such as a point or a derivative. Let's assume you found the derivative of y with respect to x. To verify consistency, you need to compare this with the result from part (c).
In part (c), you might have found another property or value related to the curve, such as the slope at a specific point or the behavior of the curve as x approaches a certain value. Ensure you have this result ready for comparison.
To verify consistency, check if the derivative or property found in part (a) aligns with the behavior or value found in part (c). For example, if part (a) involved finding the slope at a point, and part (c) involved finding the tangent line at the same point, the slope should match the derivative value.
Finally, ensure that both parts (a) and (c) are based on the same assumptions and conditions. If they are consistent, the results should logically align, confirming the properties of the Witch of Agnesi curve as described by the equation y = 8 / (x² + 4).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Witch of Agnesi

The Witch of Agnesi is a specific type of curve defined by the equation y = 8/(x² + 4). It is a bell-shaped curve that is symmetric about the y-axis and is often used in calculus to illustrate concepts of integration and area under a curve. Understanding its properties, such as its intercepts and asymptotic behavior, is crucial for analyzing related problems.

Verification of Results

Verification of results in calculus often involves checking that different methods or parts of a problem yield consistent outcomes. This can include comparing values obtained from derivatives, integrals, or graphical interpretations. Ensuring consistency helps validate the correctness of calculations and theorems applied in solving the problem.
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Graphical Interpretation

Graphical interpretation involves analyzing the visual representation of mathematical functions and their properties. In the context of the Witch of Agnesi, understanding how the curve behaves graphically aids in comprehending its features, such as maxima, minima, and points of intersection. This visual approach can provide insights that complement algebraic methods.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

97–100. Logistic growth Scientists often use the logistic growth function P(t) = P₀K / P₀+(K−P₀)e^−r₀t to model population growth, where P₀ is the initial population at time t=0, K is the carrying capacity, and r₀ is the base growth rate. The carrying capacity is a theoretical upper bound on the total population that the surrounding environment can support. The figure shows the sigmoid (S-shaped) curve associated with a typical logistic model. <IMAGE>


{Use of Tech} Gone fishing When a reservoir is created by a new dam, 50 fish are introduced into the reservoir, which has an estimated carrying capacity of 8000 fish. A logistic model of the fish population is P(t) = 400,000 / 50+7950e^−0.5t, where t is measured in years.


d. Graph P' and use the graph to estimate the year in which the population is growing fastest. 

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Textbook Question

Derivatives using tables Let h(x)=f(g(x))h(x)=f(g(x)) and p(x)=g(f(x))p(x)=g(f(x)). Use the table to compute the following derivatives.

<IMAGE>

e. h(5)h^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(5\(\right\))

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Textbook Question

Airline travel The following figure shows the position function of an airliner on an out-and-back trip from Seattle to Minneapolis, where s = f(t) is the number of ground miles from Seattle t hours after take-off at 6:00 A.M. The plane returns to Seattle 8.5 hours later at 2:30 P.M. <IMAGE>

d. Determine the velocity of the airliner at noon (t = 6) and explain why the velocity is negative.

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

d. The lines tangent to the graph of y=sin x on the interval [−π/2,π/2] have a maximum slope of 1.

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Textbook Question

Derivatives using tables Let h(x)=f(g(x))h(x)=f(g(x)) and p(x)=g(f(x))p(x)=g(f(x)). Use the table to compute the following derivatives.

<IMAGE>

d. p(2)p^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(2\(\right\))

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Textbook Question

Let f(x) = sin x. What is the value of f′(π)?

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