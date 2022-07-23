Robert Boyle (1627–1691) found that for a given quantity of gas at a constant temperature, the pressure P (in kPa) and volume V of the gas (in m³) are accurately approximated by the equation V=k/P, where k>0 is constant. Suppose the volume of an expanding gas is increasing at a rate of 0.15 m³/min when the volume V=0.5 m³ and the pressure is P=50 kPa. At what rate is pressure changing at this moment?
A capacitor is a device in an electrical circuit that stores charge. In one particular circuit, the charge on the capacitor Q varies in time as shown in the figure. <IMAGE>
b. Is Q′ positive or negative for t≥0?
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Key Concepts
Capacitance
Charge Variation
Current and Charge Relationship
Evaluate and simplify y'.
x = cos (x−y)
An object oscillates along a vertical line, and its position in centimeters is given by y(t)=30(sint - 1), where t ≥ 0 is measured in seconds and y is positive in the upward direction.
At what times and positions is the velocity zero?
An object oscillates along a vertical line, and its position in centimeters is given by y(t) = 30(sin t - 1), where t ≥ 0 is measured in seconds and y is positive in the upward direction.
The acceleration of the oscillator is a(t) = v′(t). Find and graph the acceleration function.
A capacitor is a device in an electrical circuit that stores charge. In one particular circuit, the charge on the capacitor Q varies in time as shown in the figure. <IMAGE>
a. At what time is the rate of change of the charge Q' the greatest?
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = cos7/4(4x3)