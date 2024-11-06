In earlier videos, we've worked a lot with the maximum and minimum values of a function. And we learned multiple different ways to find these values. And it turns out that we can keep applying those same methods when faced with this specific type of word problem, referred to as an applied optimization problem. Now, any time we encounter a word problem in calculus, it may be a bit intimidating. But I'm going to walk through this problem with you step by step, and we're going to use a lot of what we've already learned.

So let's get into this example. Here, we're told that we have 200 feet of fencing to construct a rectangular fence, and we're asked to determine the dimensions that will create the maximum area. And we're told here that one side is actually formed by a rock wall and does not need fencing at all. Now here, we're specifically asked to find the maximum area. In other words, we're asked to optimize the real-world value of area.

So how exactly can we do that? Well, we can express area as a function based on the constraints that are given to us in the problem. Here, we're told that we only have 200 feet to construct this maximum area. Now with area expressed as a function, we can then find its maximum using the methods that we already know. So let's get into step 1 here and start solving this problem by first drawing a diagram and identifying any variables that we're going to be working with.

Now since this is a rectangular fence, I'm going to go ahead and draw a rectangle to represent that. And I know that one side of this rectangle is formed by a rock wall, so I only need to focus on these three sides here. Now in terms of variables, I can express the length and the width of this rectangle as variables. Doesn't matter what those variables are. Here, I'm going to use x and y.

Now with step 1 done, we can proceed to step 2, and here's where we wanna write a function for our value being optimized. Now we already recognized here that we want to optimize the area. So that means that we want to write a function for area. Now we know that the area of a rectangle is just the length times the width. So based on the variables we have here, that would be xy.

But we're not quite done yet because we have this function, but we want it in terms of just one variable. Now in order to do this, this will often require additional equations. So where do we get those equations from? Well, this is where our constraints come in. Remember, in our problem, we were told that we only have 200 feet of fencing.

So these three sides can only be made up of 200 feet. So in other words, the perimeter of this fence is 200. And based on the variables that we have here, if I add all of those side lengths up to get my perimeter, that means that 200 is equal to x + x + y, those 3 side lengths added up together. Now if I go ahead and combine like terms here, I can simplify this a little bit to 2x + y. So how can we use this to put our area function in terms of just one variable?

Well, if I subtract 2x on both sides here, this ends up giving me that y is equal to 200 - 2x. So I can then substitute y in my area function here to get it in terms of just x. So that would mean that a, my area, is equal to x times (200 - 2x). So this is now just in terms of x. And I can distribute this x into my parentheses to give me an area function of A=200x-2x2.

So I have my area function now just in terms of x. So I have step 2 completed, and I can move on to step 3. Now in step 3, we wanna determine the domain restrictions on our function. Now looking at this function, you may be thinking, this is a basic polynomial. So isn't its domain just all real numbers?

And you would be right if this polynomial was just out in the wild and didn't have any scenario attached to it. But here, since we're working specifically with the dimensions of fencing and area, then that means that there are constraints on this value. So thinking about what's going on here, I know that I can't work with a negative dimension of fencing. My length can't be negative 5. So I know that this value x must be greater than or equal to 0.

Now, if I look further at my diagram here, knowing that I only have 200 feet of fencing to work with, if I use up all of that fence on my two side lengths x, that means I put 100 feet on this side, 100 on the other side, leaving nothing for y. That means I've used up all 200 feet of my fencing. If I made x any greater than 100, I wouldn't have enough fencing to do so. So that means that x must also be less than or equal to 100. So I have my domain restriction here that x must be greater than or equal to 0 and less than or equal to 100 based on the specific scenario that we're working with here.

Now we can move on to step 4, and that's where this process is going to start to feel a bit more familiar. Here we're going to find our critical points, and when working with these problems that means that we just want to find where that first derivative is equal to 0, as we've done a million times before. So we wanna first find the derivative of our area function. So that's A'. Using the power rule here, that's gonna be 200-4x.

Now we wanna set this equal to 0 to find any critical points. If I move 4x over to the other side, I get 200 = 4x. And then if I divide both sides by 4, that gives me a critical point at x = 50. Now from here, we can move on to step 5. And when getting into step 5, we actually want to think back to our domain restriction.

Here, we know that x should be greater than or equal to 0 and less than or equal to 100. This 0 and 100 represent endpoints. Since here our function has endpoints, or in other words, we're working with a closed interval, that means that we wanna determine our maximum value here by using the extreme value theorem. Remember that our extreme value theorem tells us that we can plug our critical points and our endpoints into our original function in order to determine our max and our min. So here, we wanna plug these endpoints and this critical point back into my original area function in order to determine this.

So here, I wanna go ahead and take a of 0, that first endpoint, a of 100, and a of 50, that critical point. So we're plugging these values back into our original area function. Plugging in 0 here gives me 200 times 0 - 2 times 0 squared. This just results in 0. And it turns out, for our other endpoint, plugging it into our original function will result in 0 as well.

Now for our critical point 50, plugging this into our original area function gives us a value of 5,000. Now since we're working with area here, we know that this is 5,000 feet weird based on the units given to us in our problem.