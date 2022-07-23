Textbook Question
Find an equation of the line tangent to the given curve at a.
y = (x + 5) / (x - 1); a = 3
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Find an equation of the line tangent to the given curve at a.
y = (x + 5) / (x - 1); a = 3
45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Verify that the given point lies on the curve.
x⁴-x²y+y⁴=1; (−1, 1)
Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given value of x.
y = csc x; x = π/4
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
x = e^y; (2, ln 2)
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = x2 - 4; P(2, 0)
45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Verify that the given point lies on the curve.
(x²+y²)²=25/4 xy²; (1, 2)