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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.4.61a
Chapter 3, Problem 3.4.61a

Find an equation of the line tangent to the given curve at a.
y = (x + 5) / (x - 1); a = 3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the function and the point of tangency. The function is \( y = \frac{x + 5}{x - 1} \) and the point of tangency is at \( x = 3 \).
Step 2: Calculate the derivative of the function to find the slope of the tangent line. Use the quotient rule: if \( y = \frac{u}{v} \), then \( y' = \frac{u'v - uv'}{v^2} \). Here, \( u = x + 5 \) and \( v = x - 1 \).
Step 3: Differentiate \( u \) and \( v \). \( u' = 1 \) and \( v' = 1 \). Substitute these into the quotient rule to find \( y' \).
Step 4: Evaluate the derivative at \( x = 3 \) to find the slope of the tangent line. Substitute \( x = 3 \) into the expression for \( y' \).
Step 5: Use the point-slope form of a line, \( y - y_1 = m(x - x_1) \), where \( m \) is the slope found in Step 4 and \( (x_1, y_1) \) is the point \( (3, y(3)) \). Calculate \( y(3) \) using the original function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Line

A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. The slope of the tangent line represents the instantaneous rate of change of the function at that point, which can be found using the derivative.
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Slopes of Tangent Lines

Derivative

The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input value changes. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function over an interval as the interval approaches zero. For the function y = (x + 5) / (x - 1), the derivative will provide the slope of the tangent line at the point where x = 3.
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Derivatives

Point-Slope Form

The point-slope form of a linear equation is given by y - y1 = m(x - x1), where (x1, y1) is a point on the line and m is the slope. This form is particularly useful for writing the equation of a tangent line once the slope (from the derivative) and the point of tangency (the coordinates of the curve at x = 3) are known.
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Slope-Intercept Form
Related Practice
Textbook Question

60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>

a. Find equations of all lines tangent to the curve at the given value of x.

x+y³−y=1; x=1

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Textbook Question

45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>

a. Verify that the given point lies on the curve.

x⁴-x²y+y⁴=1; (−1, 1)

182
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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Flow from a tank A cylindrical tank is full at time t=0 when a valve in the bottom of the tank is opened. By Torricelli’s law, the volume of water in the tank after t hours is V=100(200−t)², measured in cubic meters.

a. Graph the volume function. What is the volume of water in the tank before the valve is opened? 

227
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Textbook Question

City urbanization City planners model the size of their city using the function A(t) = - 1/50t² + 2t +20, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 50, where A is measured in square miles and t is the number of years after 2010.

a. Compute A'(t). What units are associated with this derivative and what does the derivative measure?

383
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Textbook Question

Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.

f(x) = x2 - 4; P(2, 0)

231
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Textbook Question

45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>

a. Verify that the given point lies on the curve.

(x²+y²)²=25/4 xy²; (1, 2)

193
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