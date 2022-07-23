Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>
c. (f^-1)'(1)
Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>
c. (f^-1)'(1)
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.
f(x)=(sec^−1 x)/x on [1,∞)
Derivatives of sin^n x Calculate the following derivatives using the Product Rule.
c. d/dx (sin⁴ x)
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
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c.
Throwing a stone Suppose a stone is thrown vertically upward from the edge of a cliff on Earth with an initial velocity of 32 ft/s from a height of 48 ft above the ground. The height (in feet) of the stone above the ground t seconds after it is thrown is s(t) = -16t²+32t+48.
c. What is the height of the stone at the highest point?
A rectangular swimming pool 10 ft wide by 20 ft long and of uniform depth is being filled with water.
c. At what rate is the water level rising if the pool is filled at a rate of 10ft³/min?