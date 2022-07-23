Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.10.65c
Chapter 3, Problem 3.10.65c

62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.
f(x)=e^−x tan^−1 x on [0,∞)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We need to graph the function f(x) = e^(-x) * tan^(-1)(x) and its derivative f'(x) over the interval [0, ∞). We will verify that the zeros of f'(x) correspond to points where f(x) has a horizontal tangent line.
Step 2: Find the derivative f'(x). Use the product rule for differentiation, which states that if you have a function h(x) = u(x) * v(x), then h'(x) = u'(x) * v(x) + u(x) * v'(x). Here, u(x) = e^(-x) and v(x) = tan^(-1)(x).
Step 3: Differentiate u(x) and v(x) separately. The derivative of u(x) = e^(-x) is u'(x) = -e^(-x). The derivative of v(x) = tan^(-1)(x) is v'(x) = 1/(1 + x^2).
Step 4: Apply the product rule. Substitute u(x), u'(x), v(x), and v'(x) into the product rule formula to find f'(x). This gives f'(x) = -e^(-x) * tan^(-1)(x) + e^(-x) * (1/(1 + x^2)).
Step 5: Graph f(x) and f'(x) using a graphing tool. Identify the zeros of f'(x) on the graph. These zeros are the x-values where f'(x) = 0, indicating that f(x) has a horizontal tangent line at these points. Verify that these correspond to the horizontal tangents on the graph of f(x).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative and Critical Points

The derivative of a function, denoted as f', represents the rate of change of the function f. Critical points occur where the derivative is zero or undefined, indicating potential local maxima, minima, or points of inflection. In this context, finding the zeros of f' helps identify where the function f has horizontal tangent lines, which are essential for understanding the function's behavior.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points

Horizontal Tangent Lines

A horizontal tangent line occurs at points on the graph of a function where the slope is zero, meaning the derivative f' equals zero. This indicates that the function is neither increasing nor decreasing at that point, which is crucial for identifying local extrema. Verifying that the zeros of f' correspond to horizontal tangents helps confirm the relationship between the derivative and the function's graphical behavior.
Recommended video:
05:13
Slopes of Tangent Lines

Graphing Functions

Graphing a function involves plotting its values on a coordinate system to visualize its behavior. For the function f(x) = e^(-x) tan^(-1)(x), understanding its graph helps in analyzing its critical points and the nature of its tangent lines. Technology can assist in graphing to easily identify where the function has horizontal tangents, enhancing comprehension of the relationship between f and f'.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Related Practice
Textbook Question

79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines

b. Graph the tangent and normal lines on the given graph.

x⁴ = 2x²+2y²; (x0, y0)=(2, 2) (kampyle of Eudoxus)

264
views
Textbook Question

62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'

c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.

f(x)=(x²−1)sin^−1 x on [−1,1]

150
views
Textbook Question

Use a graphing utility to plot the curve and the tangent line.

y = cos x / 1−cos x; x = π/3

278
views
Textbook Question

Surface area of a cone The lateral surface area of a cone of radius r and height h (the surface area excluding the base) is A = πr√r²+h².

b. Evaluate this derivative when r=30 and h=40.

292
views
Textbook Question

City urbanization City planners model the size of their city using the function A(t) = - 1/50t² + 2t +20, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 50, where A is measured in square miles and t is the number of years after 2010.

c. Suppose the population density of the city remains constant from year to year at 1000 people mi². Determine the growth rate of the population in 2030.

297
views
Textbook Question

62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'

c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.

f(x) = (x−1) sin^−1 x on [−1,1]

243
views