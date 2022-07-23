Textbook Question
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = √(x + 3); P (1,2)
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Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = √(x + 3); P (1,2)
Equations of tangent lines by definition (2)
b. Determine an equation of the tangent line at P.
f(x) = √x+3; P (1,2)
Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
h(x) = (x − 1)(x3+ x2 + x+1)
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = √(x - 1); P (2,1)
Consider the following cost functions.
b. Determine the average cost and the marginal cost when x=a.
C(x) = 500+0.02x, 0≤x≤2000, a=1000
Consider the following cost functions.
c. Interpret the values obtained in part (b).
C(x) = 1000+0.1x, 0≤x≤5000, a=2000