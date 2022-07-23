Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = sin (4x3 + 3x +1)
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = sin (4x3 + 3x +1)
A feather dropped on the moon On the moon, a feather will fall to the ground at the same rate as a heavy stone. Suppose a feather is dropped from a height of 40 m above the surface of the moon. Its height (in meters) above the ground after t seconds is s = 40−0.8t². Determine the velocity and acceleration of the feather the moment it strikes the surface of the moon.
Derivatives and tangent lines
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (a,f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = x²; a=3
Find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = √3x+1; a=8
Find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) =3x²+2x−10; a=1
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = tan ex