Textbook Question
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
a. Graph f with a graphing utility.
f(x)=e^−x tan^−1 x on [0,∞)
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62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
a. Graph f with a graphing utility.
f(x)=e^−x tan^−1 x on [0,∞)
Use the definition of the derivative to determine d/dx(ax²+bx+c), where a, b, and c are constants.
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
tan xy = x+y; (0,0)
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 2x + 1; P(0,1)
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = 1/ √x; a= 1/4
Witch of Agnesi Let y(x²+4)=8 (see figure). <IMAGE>
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.