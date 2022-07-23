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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.10.7a
Chapter 3, Problem 3.10.7a

Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>
a. (f^-1)'(4)

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1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We need to find the derivative of the inverse function \((f^{-1})'(4)\). This involves using the formula for the derivative of an inverse function.
Step 2: Recall the formula for the derivative of an inverse function. If \(y = f^{-1}(x)\), then \((f^{-1})'(x) = \frac{1}{f'(y)}\) where \(y = f^{-1}(x)\).
Step 3: Identify the value of \(y\) such that \(f(y) = 4\). This means we need to find \(y\) from the table where \(f(y) = 4\).
Step 4: Once \(y\) is identified, find \(f'(y)\) from the table. This is the derivative of \(f\) at the point \(y\).
Step 5: Use the formula \((f^{-1})'(4) = \frac{1}{f'(y)}\) to find the derivative of the inverse function at \(x = 4\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Functions

Inverse functions are functions that 'reverse' the effect of the original function. If f(x) takes an input x and produces an output y, then the inverse function f^-1(y) takes y back to x. Understanding how to find and work with inverse functions is crucial for determining their derivatives.
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Derivative of Inverse Functions

The derivative of an inverse function can be calculated using the formula (f^-1)'(y) = 1 / f'(x), where y = f(x). This relationship shows that the derivative of the inverse at a point is the reciprocal of the derivative of the original function at the corresponding point. This concept is essential for solving problems involving the derivatives of inverse functions.
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Using Tables for Derivatives

When working with derivatives from a table, it is important to locate the relevant values for the function and its inverse. The table typically provides values of the function and its derivative at specific points, which can be used to find the necessary derivatives of the inverse function. Understanding how to interpret and extract information from such tables is key to solving derivative problems.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'

a. Graph f with a graphing utility.

f(x)=e^−x tan^−1 x on [0,∞)

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Textbook Question

Use the definition of the derivative to determine d/dx(ax²+bx+c), where a, b, and c are constants.

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Textbook Question

13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.

a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.

tan xy = x+y; (0,0)

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Textbook Question

Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.

f(x) = 2x + 1; P(0,1)

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Textbook Question

Derivatives and tangent lines

a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).

f(x) = 1/ √x; a= 1/4

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Textbook Question

Witch of Agnesi Let y(x²+4)=8 (see figure). <IMAGE>

a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.

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