62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
a. Graph f with a graphing utility.
f(x)=e^−x tan^−1 x on [0,∞)
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
a. Graph f with a graphing utility.
f(x)=e^−x tan^−1 x on [0,∞)
Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>
a. (f^-1)'(4)
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 2x + 1; P(0,1)
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = 1/ √x; a= 1/4
79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines <IMAGE>
a. Determine an equation of the tangent line and the normal line at the given point (x0, y0) on the following curves. (See instructions for Exercises 73–78.)
(x²+y²)² = 25/3 (x²-y²); (x0,y0) = (2,-1) (lemniscate of Bernoulli)
Witch of Agnesi Let y(x²+4)=8 (see figure). <IMAGE>
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.