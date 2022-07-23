Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.2.43a
Chapter 3, Problem 3.2.43a

Use the definition of the derivative to determine d/dx(ax²+bx+c), where a, b, and c are constants.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of the derivative. The derivative of a function f(x) at a point x is given by the limit: \( f'(x) = \lim_{h \to 0} \frac{f(x+h) - f(x)}{h} \).
Step 2: Identify the function f(x) = ax^2 + bx + c. We need to find f(x+h) by substituting x with (x+h) in the function: f(x+h) = a(x+h)^2 + b(x+h) + c.
Step 3: Expand f(x+h). Use the distributive property to expand: a(x+h)^2 = a(x^2 + 2xh + h^2), and b(x+h) = bx + bh. So, f(x+h) = ax^2 + 2axh + ah^2 + bx + bh + c.
Step 4: Substitute f(x) and f(x+h) into the derivative definition: \( f'(x) = \lim_{h \to 0} \frac{(ax^2 + 2axh + ah^2 + bx + bh + c) - (ax^2 + bx + c)}{h} \).
Step 5: Simplify the expression inside the limit. Cancel out the terms ax^2, bx, and c, and then divide each remaining term by h: \( f'(x) = \lim_{h \to 0} \frac{2axh + ah^2 + bh}{h} = \lim_{h \to 0} (2ax + ah + b) \). Finally, evaluate the limit as h approaches 0.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of the Derivative

The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. Formally, it is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function as the interval approaches zero. This concept is foundational in calculus, as it provides a way to understand how functions behave locally.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral

Power Rule

The power rule is a basic differentiation rule that states if f(x) = x^n, then f'(x) = n*x^(n-1), where n is a constant. This rule simplifies the process of finding derivatives for polynomial functions, making it easier to differentiate terms like ax², bx, and c in the given expression.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:50
Power Rules

Linearity of Derivatives

The linearity of derivatives refers to the property that the derivative of a sum of functions is the sum of their derivatives, and the derivative of a constant multiplied by a function is the constant multiplied by the derivative of the function. This principle allows for the straightforward differentiation of polynomial expressions by treating each term independently.
Recommended video:
07:17
Linearization
Related Practice
Textbook Question

62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'

a. Graph f with a graphing utility.

f(x)=e^−x tan^−1 x on [0,∞)

207
views
Textbook Question

Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>

a. (f^-1)'(4)

261
views
Textbook Question

Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.

f(x) = 2x + 1; P(0,1)

207
views
Textbook Question

Derivatives and tangent lines

a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).

f(x) = 1/ √x; a= 1/4

160
views
Textbook Question

79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines <IMAGE>

a. Determine an equation of the tangent line and the normal line at the given point (x0, y0) on the following curves. (See instructions for Exercises 73–78.)

(x²+y²)² = 25/3 (x²-y²); (x0,y0) = (2,-1) (lemniscate of Bernoulli)

226
views
Textbook Question

Witch of Agnesi Let y(x²+4)=8 (see figure). <IMAGE>

a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.

282
views