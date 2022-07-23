Textbook Question
72–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to each of the following curves at the given point.
y = 3x³+ sin x; (0, 0)
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72–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to each of the following curves at the given point.
y = 3x³+ sin x; (0, 0)
Evaluate d/dx(x sec^−1 x) |x = 2 /√3.
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = x²+2x tan^−1(cot x)
Higher-order derivatives Find and simplify y''.
y = 2^x x
Use the given graphs of f and g to find each derivative. <IMAGE>
b. d/dx (f(x)g(x)) |x=1
A jet flying at 450 mi/hr and traveling in a straight line at a constant elevation of 500 ft passes directly over a spectator at an air show. How quickly is the angle of elevation (between the ground and the line from the spectator to the jet) changing 2 seconds later?